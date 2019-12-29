Sudan to remove fuel subsidies

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India. [Reuters]

Sudan’s transitional government plans to remove fuel subsidies gradually in 2020 and double public sector salaries to ease the impact of galloping inflation, the finance minister said Friday.The new civilian government is trying, with the help of donors, to launch a series of economic and political reforms after veteran ruler Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April. Sudan has been in crisis since losing two-thirds of oil production with the secession of South Sudan in 2011.

