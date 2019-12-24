WhatsApp will stop working on these popular smartphones next week

It is the go-to messaging app for billions of people around the world, but WhatsApp has revealed that its app will stop working on Windows smartphones next week.While the app is currently available on select Windows smartphone, it will stop being available on December 31. WhatsApp said: “You'll no longer be able to use all Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019, and WhatsApp might not be available in the Microsoft Store after July 1, 2019.” In addition, the end of support doesn’t end there - WhatsApp will also stop working on several Android smartphones and iPhones in the coming months. From February 1, people using Android versions 2.3.7 and older will no longer be able to create new accounts, or reverify existing accounts. Meanwhile, iPhones running on iOS 8 and older will also stop being able to create new accounts or reverify existing accounts from February 1. If you have a Windows smartphone, and do not want to lose all your chats on December 31, thankfully there is a fairly simple way to save your chat history.

Open the chat you wish to export, and tap on Group Info. Scroll down and tap ‘Export Chat’. You will then be given the option to download the chat with or without media - note the attaching media will generate a larger chat archive.

