KRA nets Sh628 billion in half-year collections
SEE ALSO :Millennials and women a ‘flight risk’ to employersThe total development funds released in the first five months amounted to Sh90 billion, of the Sh477 billion approved disbursements. The revenue performance is likely to pile pressure on the taxman who has in the past year stepped up efforts to collect more revenue through prosecuting evaders. Collection targets
Last year, KRA missed revenue collection targets by Sh100 billion, prompting Treasury to propose additional tax measures in the 2019/2020 Finance Bill. These included a push to implement the protracted Excise Goods Management System (EGMS) on bottled water, juices, energy drinks, soda and other non-alcoholic beverages that came in effect last month.
SEE ALSO :World Bank faults tax on digital tradeKRA has over the years tried to introduce the tax, which could raise over Sh3.6 billion in additional revenues and help fight counterfeits, without success. Other tax measures introduced include income tax and value-added tax on goods sold online. Treasury has released Sh83 billion to counties, representing 26 per cent of the Sh316 billion.
