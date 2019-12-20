Bizarre sloping toilet developed to reduce time workers spend in bathroom

The sloping toilet (Image: Standard Toilet)

For many people, a toilet break at work is the perfect excuse to sneak off and spend some time aimlessly scrolling through your phone.But the days of casually sitting on the loo could be a thing of the past, if a new toilet is anything to go by. A concept for a sloping toilet dubbed the ‘StandardToilet’ has been revealed, in which the upper surface slopes downwards at a 13-degree-angle. This means that the user is forced to lean forwards when sitting on it.

SEE ALSO :The curse of handshake

Its designer, Mohair Gill, claims that the design could save businesses billions in wasted hours. On the website, he explained: “It is estimated that in the United Kingdom alone, extended employee breaks costs industry and commerce an estimated £4 billion per annum. “Moreover, medical studies have suggested that using the traditional WC can cause swollen haemorrhoids and weakening of pelvic muscles.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

“Our unique Patent Application, applicable UK and worldwide, offers the ability to increase business efficiency and profits through reductions in social media usage.” Unsurprisingly, the unique design has been heavily mocked on social media.

SEE ALSO :Two Kenyans tell of their agony after losing Sportpesa jobs

One user joked: “I wonder if Trump would tweet less if he had one those sloping toilets.” Another added: “I swear to god if I ever work in a place that has downward sloping toilets, it’s guillotine time.” And one joked: “If this whole sloping toilet thing doesn’t end with someone selling a wedge seat to correct it then I don’t know capitalism.”

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.