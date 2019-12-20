Bizarre sloping toilet developed to reduce time workers spend in bathroom
SEE ALSO :The curse of handshakeIts designer, Mohair Gill, claims that the design could save businesses billions in wasted hours. On the website, he explained: “It is estimated that in the United Kingdom alone, extended employee breaks costs industry and commerce an estimated £4 billion per annum. “Moreover, medical studies have suggested that using the traditional WC can cause swollen haemorrhoids and weakening of pelvic muscles.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“Our unique Patent Application, applicable UK and worldwide, offers the ability to increase business efficiency and profits through reductions in social media usage.” Unsurprisingly, the unique design has been heavily mocked on social media.
SEE ALSO :Two Kenyans tell of their agony after losing Sportpesa jobsOne user joked: “I wonder if Trump would tweet less if he had one those sloping toilets.” Another added: “I swear to god if I ever work in a place that has downward sloping toilets, it’s guillotine time.” And one joked: “If this whole sloping toilet thing doesn’t end with someone selling a wedge seat to correct it then I don’t know capitalism.”
