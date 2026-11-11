Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court

President Ruto and his Cabinet face fresh court challenges over failure to comply with court orders. [PCS]

President William Ruto’s failure to reconstitute the cabinet within the 120 days provided by the High Court may come back to bite him after two separate cases were filed to disband it and block Cabinet Secretaries from being in office.

In the two cases, the President is being accused of sheer disobedience of court orders. For this, the court is being asked to find him in contempt and direct that he should be personally held liable upon leaving office. The lobbies want the court to order the AG to explain why the President should not be jailed upon leaving office.