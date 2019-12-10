Lapsset holds key to Africa’s trade link – Raila
"One of the impediments is lack of proper infrastructure… and because of this, the cost of transport within Africa is between 50 and 175 per cent higher than the rest of the world and makes it difficult for intra-African trade." The Kusi Festival organised by the Nation Media group brought together diverse influential African leaders, innovators, scholars, CEOs and heads of State or Government to provoke discourse, dialogue, shape policy directions, and solutions shaping the future of Africa. Raila said improved infrastructure will open up Africa and allow free trade.
Lappset, which offers South Sudan and Ethiopia access to the port of Lamu, will form part of a mega infrastructure project that has the support of Africa Union. The highway, which will comprise of road, railway and crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, will connect South Sudan and Ethiopia with Lamu. It is expected to join other similar corridors from Juba and Bangui in CAR further into Cameroon. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda said AfCFTA should not be limited to trade, but enhance integration among Africans in different areas. "We are starting from a good place and we can build on that to achieve many things. AfCFTA means a lot of things, it is not just about trade, it is about integration across different areas," he said. Former president of the African Development Bank Donald Kaberuka said the concern about African debt levels is 'nonsensical,' noting that the African share of global debt is "very small," both in terms of corporate and sovereign debt.
