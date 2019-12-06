Lobby backs groups on State tenders

Trade and Industrialization Cabinet secretary Peter Munya (centre) awards Mucho Mangos Chief Executive Officer John Kambi (right) who scooped the top Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) award of the year. He is flanked by KNCCI President Richard Ngatia (left). [Photo: Standard]

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has pledged to support the government’s policy allocating 30 per cent of State tenders to special groups.KNCCI President Richard Ngatia said this would help to create more job opportunities for youth and women-led enterprises. “We must now focus on the youth and see how we create jobs and ensure women inclusion in business,” said Mr Ngatia. He spoke during the inaugural national Kenya Business Awards spearheaded by the lobby in Nairobi on Tuesday evening, where Mucho Mangos won the Small and Medium Enterprises of the Year Award.

Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said SMEs account for about 80 per cent of all enterprises in the country and employ two-thirds of the population. He said the ministry would review relevant policies to ensure both SMEs and multinationals operate at optimal conditions. This year alone, Mr Munya said, Kenya has attracted Foreign Direct Investments worth Sh300 billion.

