State to outlaw SIM card hawking
Latest industry data indicates the number of mobile subscribers hit 51 million as at the end of March 2019, against the country's population of 47 million people. This implies that millions of subscribers have multiple SIM Cards, some being inactive, even as telecommunication service providers still count them as active subscriptions. In addition to this, telecommunications operators and agents intending to perform promotional activities will have to inform the CA two weeks in advance, providing details of planned activities including venue, physical address, county and duration. CA also wants mobile operators to actively demonstrate efforts they have put in place to protect consumers' personal information. This includes "a description of the systems currently in place/or introduced to securely store subscriber registration particulars – both digital and the physical documentation." Service providers will also have to provide the name of the software used to secure this data, its developer, security features, traceability and redundancy provision.
