Air India's entry to boost tourism between Kenya and India
Air lndia’s return on the Nairobi route is expected to boost tourism between Kenya and one of its top tourist source markets, says Kenya Tourism Board Chief Executive Betty Radier.The airline will offer four direct flights a week. “The return of Air India to Kenya adds to the existing connectivity by KQ and other airlines flying into Kenya, thus enhancing accessibility,” said Dr Radier.
