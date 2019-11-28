Centum's first-half pretax profit trebles to Sh7.72 billion

Centum CEO James Mworia

Centum Investment Company Plc said on Thursday its first-half pretax profit trebled to Sh7.72 billion, boosted by higher income from its private equity and investment businesses.Its private equity arm posted an operating profit of 8.4 billion shillings, compared with 1.8 billion shillings a year ago, helped by stake sales in two drinks companies Almasi Beverages and Nairobi Bottlers. Centum, which invests in both listed and non-listed companies, said its investment and other income shot up to Sh12.4 billion in the six months to September from Sh4.05 billion a year earlier. The company had recorded a pretax profit of Sh2.56 billion in the first half of the previous financial year.

