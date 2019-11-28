Lobby roots for role of SMEs in manufacturing agenda

The private sector players have stressed the importance of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in reviving the country’s stuttering manufacturing sector. They said the State’s Big Four agenda presented an opportunity for investment in manufacturing of inputs, especially by SMEs. The manufacturing sector’s contribution to the economy declined to 7.7 per cent last year, from 10 per cent in 2014. This is despite the sector being earmarked as among the pillars of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.

Its share of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to increase to 15 per cent by the year 2022. Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia said the opportunities for SMEs were buttressed by prospects and possibilities presented by the new developments of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He said the lobby was committed to facilitating a conducive business environment, especially for SMEs, to achieve their potential across different industries, including manufacturing.

“As a private sector, we are committed to promoting better business environment through our advocacy initiatives. In this regard, we invite the Swiss private sector investors to consider doing business in Kenya,” he said when he addressed the Swiss Business Forum earlier this week in Nairobi. The lobby has been at the forefront of engaging countries and business chambers across the globe to help SMEs invests more and create much-needed jobs in Kenya.

Principal Secretary State Department of Industrialisation Francis Owino disclosed that IBM and Oracle had committed to create opportunities for SMEs under the Big Four agenda. KNCCI has also held talks with the UAE Chamber on how to build partnerships between SMEs operating in both countries.

