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Kenya, Portugal move to fast-track bilateral deals

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 15, 2026
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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi meet Portugal’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel on April 15, 2026. [PCS]

Kenya and Portugal have agreed to accelerate the conclusion and implementation of key bilateral agreements, signaling renewed momentum in diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two countries.

This emerged from a meeting between Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Portugal’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel, who is on an official visit to Kenya.

Mudavadi said the talks, which involved technical teams from both sides, focused on strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing people-to-people connections, reflecting a shared ambition to deepen engagement beyond traditional diplomacy.

“Our discussions centered on priority areas including energy, the blue economy, ocean and maritime resources, transport, agribusiness, food security, trade and investment, ICT, climate action, tourism, and culture,” he said.

The two sides agreed to fast-track the conclusion and implementation of pending bilateral instruments, with a follow-up session planned to finalize and operationalize the agreements.

“We agreed to fast-track the conclusion and implementation of key bilateral instruments, with a follow-up session to finalize and operationalize them as we expand both bilateral and multilateral cooperation,” Mudavadi added.

The renewed push comes amid growing interest by European countries in expanding their footprint in Africa, particularly in sectors such as green energy, digital innovation, and sustainable maritime resources. Portugal, with its strong maritime heritage and expertise in ocean governance, is seen as a strategic partner for Kenya, especially as Nairobi seeks to unlock the potential of the blue economy along its coastline.

Kenya also used the consultations to lobby for Portugal’s support in international engagements, including the candidature of Phoebe Okowa for a judge position at the International Court of Justice.

Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s position as a strategic gateway to East Africa and a key economic and diplomatic hub, positioning the country as a conduit for Portugal’s investment and engagement with the Global South.

“I reaffirm Kenya’s position as a strategic gateway to East Africa, an economic and diplomatic hub, and a strong anchor for Portugal’s investment and engagement with the Global South,” he said.

The engagement Mudavadi said addressed global governance, and regional and international peace and security, particularly in a time shaped by shifting geopolitical dynamics.

The discussions also touched on broader global governance issues, as well as regional and international peace and security concerns, reflecting the evolving geopolitical landscape that is increasingly influencing bilateral and multilateral relations.

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Related Topics

Kenya and Portugal Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi Kenya, Portugal Ties Mudavadi Meets Portugal's Paulo Rangel
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