Eye on the price
SEE ALSO :How to succeed at marketing in the digital ageIdentify and seize opportunities Kuria started his business trading in sunglasses and jewellery, amongst many other products. Earlier on in his business he realised that he could market his business on social media and he jumped onto the opportunity. In comparison to the many products he marketed on social media, he realised that eyewear was moving faster and, therefore, changed his business model to fit around the eyewear business.
Identify customer preferences When Kuria realised that his customers were interested in eyewear, he started selling different kinds of frames; from sunglasses to optical glasses. At the time he did not have an optician, so clients just bought frames and went to have their prescription fitted elsewhere. They constantly inquired on the services. Realising the demand for value addition, he brought in an optician to ensure that his clients experienced an all-round service. Source with quality and price in mind Kuria sources his frames from various countries like Dubai, China, and Singapore. Having noticed that the market is price sensitive, he ensures that he sources for frames that are not only unique but also affordable. Leverage on social media Married to Unique has been a business that has experienced the full benefits of social media. Over 90 per cent of its clients have come through social media where they post the different campaigns and promotions they are running. Kuria advices that for a business to thrive, social media has to be at the centre of their strategy.
