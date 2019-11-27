Kenya's Data Protection Act still way off the mark
On April 27, 2016, when the European Union (EU) was approving the famous General Data Protection Rules 2016/679/EU (GDPR), it shared a firm conclusion about the directive through its official Journal of European Union. It stated that the Directive 95/46/EC (the Directive) "objectives and principles of the Directive remain sound, but it has not prevented fragmentation in the implementation of data protection across the union, legal uncertainty or a widespread public perception that there are significant risks to the protection of natural persons, in particular with regard to online activity." The EU concluded that there was a need to advance the issue on data protection. As a result, the Directive had to be repealed in favour of the GDPR.
The European Commission Decision 2000/520/EC that was birthed as a result of the Directive, both repealed, in letter and spirit, influenced critical provisions under the DPA. Therefore, like the Commission Decision 2000/520/EC, the DPA provides that data controllers and data processors can self-regulate.
The idea of self-regulating provided a loophole for data controllers, and data processors in the US have their Government engage the EU on diplomatic terms, which the US did through its Department of Commerce (DoC). The results of these diplomatic discussions resulted in effecting Commission Decision 2000/520/EC popularly known as the Safe Harbour Regulations. The Safe Harbour Regulations operated for at least a decade before questions were raised about its legality and whether it was superior or inferior to the Directive. It had occurred that the US-based entities were infringing the data protection laws meant to protect citizens of EU member States. The EU was not aware of the breach until whistle blower Edward Snowden raised issues on US-based entities' mass surveillance and data breach activities on the EU. These data breaches were primary possible since the foreign entities were self-regulating, which is the same piece of cake offered by Kenya to the world.
