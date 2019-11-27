National lottery 'should replace private betting firms'
SEE ALSO :I have been betting for 7 years, only won Sh20,000“The task-force suggests that the private betting industry be replaced with one major one run by government, whose proceeds, as is the case in other countries, are used for activities that uplift the youth, sports, culture and other social activities beneficial to citizens.” If the recommendation is adopted, Kenya could see big sports betting companies closed down, sounding the death knell on a brief but controversial reign that they have enjoyed in the lucrative sector. Last August, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said sports betting firms owed the country more than Sh26 billion in unpaid taxes, and threatened to immediately deport any foreigners engaged in the business under false visas.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Currently, the Kenya Revenue Authority is locked in a legal battle with betting companies seeking to have a 20 per cent Income Tax charged on the stakes placed by gamblers. The recommendation will also see Kenya have the first national lottery, the closest such institution being the privately run Kenya Charity Sweepstake that was founded in 1966.
SEE ALSO :Betting: How Vihiga man won over Sh800,000 with stake of Sh49Stakes acquired Earlier this year, UKs Tenlot Group Ltd, a unit of private equity firm Elenilto Group Ltd, acquired an 85 per cent controlling stake in the Kenya Charity Sweepstake. The BBI report also recommended creating a special tax regime for young entrepreneurs running micro- and medium-sized enterprises, including a tax holiday of at least seven years. An advisory desk manned by a business development expert will also be set up in every Huduma Center to help youth start businesses.
