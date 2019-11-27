Lake Region Economic Bloc meeting pushed to December

The fifth Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) summit that was scheduled to take place today and tomorrow has been postponed again.Siaya County Government officials said the event had been rescheduled to allow leaders to attend the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) ceremony. County Director of Immunisation Jerry Ochieng' said that governors from the bloc's 14 counties were in Nairobi to witness the handing over of the BBI report to President Uhuru Kenyatta. "The summit meeting that was scheduled to take place on the 27th and 28th of November has been postponed to December 4 at the Kenya Medical Training College in Siaya," read a statement shared with the Press.

This is the fourth time the summit is being postponed. It had initially been scheduled to take place at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University in Bondo between July 17 and 19. At the time, the organisers claimed they had postponed it to allow governors from member counties to attend an expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre. It was rescheduled for August 1 and 2, but failed to kick-off following the death of LREB vice chair and Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.

It was then moved to November 7 and 8 before being pushed forward to this week. The LREB comprises Migori, Nyamira, Siaya, Vihiga, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kisii, Kisumu, Nandi, Trans Nzoia and Kericho.

Governor Cornel Rasanga had earlier said the summit would provide a platform for the 14 counties to review their achievements such as drafting legislation to operationalise the bloc. He also apologised to delegates and exhibitors for the postponements.

