Save the Children reviews paternity leave to three months with full pay

Save the Children has reviewed its paternity leave upwards from two weeks to three months with full pay. All employed parents will now be entitled to the same amount of leave –maternity and paternity- including those with adopted children. The new policy will be backdated to October 1, 2019. Meaning all employees who qualified for the benefits at the time will be entitled. Increasing the leave available for parents is good for their health, child development and gender equality, says Save the Children CEO Kevin Watkins. The new policy promotes ethnic and social inclusion for the workforce. In Kenya, the law provides for at least two-weeks of paternity leave and three months’ maternity leave with full pay. In June 2019, Beer maker East African Breweries Limited (EABL) also reviewed its policy to allow for up to six months paid maternity leave with fathers getting four weeks’ paternity leave.

The firm also offers flexible working hours to lactating mothers and has set up nursing rooms for them, just like Safaricom. At Microsoft East Africa maternity and paternity leaves have been enhanced to 20 weeks paid leave with new fathers getting six weeks respectively.

