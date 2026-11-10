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IPOA identifies 10 River Yala bodies through DNA tests

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 10, 2026
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The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson Dr Duncan Ojwang' during a meeting with Senior Police Commanders' Election Security Preparedness Sensitisation Conference at the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong on October 30, 2026. [Courtesy]

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has identified 10 of the 25 bodies  recovered from River Yala through DNA tests involving samples from 82 family members.

IPOA Chairperson Dr Duncan Ojwang' said the authority had worked with affected families to establish the identities of the victims as part of investigations into the deaths and efforts to secure justice.

Speaking during the handover of a report to the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests, Ojwang said IPOA had completed its investigations into the River Yala deaths and submitted its findings to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for review.

However, the ODPP advised IPOA to forward the investigation file to the police for further investigations into possible criminal culpability in the deaths.

“IPOA had witnessed 25 bodies, met and had processed DNA matching of some family members to identify the bodies, with ten bodies positively matching the DNA after considering 82 family members,” Ojwang said.

The IPOA boss said the authority wanted to share its findings and information about the victims with the panel to facilitate further action and ensure justice for affected families. “We want to hand over the file on who the victims were and IPOA's findings so that the panel can process the rest of the information for the sake of justice,” he said.

Ojwang said investigations and compensation were complementary processes, adding that IPOA would not stand in the way of families seeking redress.

He maintained that the authority's mandate remained focused on accountability, human rights, human dignity and the protection of life.

Meanwhile, Panel Chairperson Prof Makau Mutua said the committee had processed 1,392 claims, with hundreds of victims already receiving compensation.

The panel has compensated families in 236 cases involving fatalities. More than 700 victims who sustained injuries have also received compensation, ranging from severe to minor injuries.

It has additionally processed more than 140 claims involving economic losses and 16 claims related to sexual violence.

Makau said the compensation exercise was guided by accountability, transparency and fairness. He urged individuals and families affected by deaths, injuries or economic losses during demonstrations and public protests to submit their claims.

“Our doors are open to make claims on either death, injuries or compensation,” he said.

He added that the panel had travelled across the country to engage affected families and offer support. Its visits included the family of protest victim Rex Maasai and another affected family in Mwingi North.

Makau said the visits were conducted with the consent of the families.

On transparency, he said the panel planned to publish details of compensation recipients while complying with data protection laws and safeguarding sensitive personal information. “We shall publish information, with certain identities and details redacted to protect the victims, so that the public can see the full list of those who have received compensation,” he said.

He acknowledged the need to balance public accountability with victims' safety and privacy, particularly in cases involving sexual violence and other sensitive incidents.

Makau said the panel remained accountable to the public and was prepared to respond to questions about its work.

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Related Topics

River Yala Victims IPOA Chairperson Duncan Ojwang River Yala Death River Yala Bodies
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