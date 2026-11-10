Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Al Qasimi reimagines old classic for children in new book at the Sharjah International book fair

By Caroline Chebet | Nov. 10, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, during the launch of her new book, The Conference of the Birds. [Caroline Chebet,Standard]

A children book depicting the environmental destruction and pressures that has driven down bird populations along the world's migration routes has been launched.

The new book is using a story of vanishing forests and darkening skies to convey a similar warning to young readers.

The book; the Conference of the Birds, was launched at the ongoing 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in the United Arab Emirates, follows a flock that sets out to save its disappearing home.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, launched the book as part of the major activities within the event this year.[Caroline Chebet,Standard]

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, launched the book as part of the major activities within the event this year.

“Set in a world where forests are disappearing and the skies are darkening with pollution, the story explores humanity's responsibility to protect nature and the power of collective action to bring about change,” said Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi during the launch.

The book has just been launched, weeks after a major global assessment sounded the alarm. Birdlife International's State of the World's Birds report found that 45 percent of the world's 1,843 migratory bird species are in decline, and one in nine is threatened with extinction. The report was launched at the Global Flyways Summit, co-hosted by Nature Kenya.

In the story, birds from across the world gather beneath the mysterious Waq Waq tree after a wise hoopoe calls them together. With forests vanishing and smoke clouding the skies, they journey through seven valleys towards Mount Qaf, home of the legendary Simorgh, hoping it can tell them how to save their world. Along the way they face their fears and learn that they cannot succeed alone.

The story’s idea that birds from across the world must come together because no single flock can solve the problem alone reflects the message of conservationists, who say migratory birds can only be protected if countries act together along the routes the birds’ travel.

Written in Arabic and English for readers aged 8 to 12, the book is published by Kalimat Group and illustrated by Iranian artist Noushin Sadeghian.  The book reimagines a classic poem by the Persian poet Farid al-Din Attar of Nishapur. Attar wrote the original in the 12th century as a Sufi allegory about a group of birds led by a hoopoe. In the poem, only 30 birds reach their goal.

Sheikha Bodour keeps the original's characters and symbols but shifts the focus from spiritual enlightenment to humanity's responsibility to protect nature and the power of collective action.

The 45th Sharjah International Book Fair is currently taking place under the theme, Made of Stories. The 12-day event brings together millions of books, thousands of publishers, and global literary figures.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Climate Change Sharjah International Book Fair Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi Kalimat Group
.

Latest Stories

Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court
Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court
National
By Kamau Muthoni
3 hrs ago
Murkomen, Kanja summoned over rising abduction cases
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
3 hrs ago
Security chiefs to be held accountable for abductions, court declares
National
By Nancy Gitonga
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Security chiefs to be held accountable for abductions, court declares
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Security chiefs to be held accountable for abductions, court declares
Murkomen, Kanja summoned over rising abduction cases
By Edwin Nyarangi 3 hrs ago
Murkomen, Kanja summoned over rising abduction cases
Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Jail President, halt CS salaries as lobby groups return to court
Sakaja's exit fractures UDA in Nairobi as internal wrangles begin
By Jacob Ochiro 3 hrs ago
Sakaja's exit fractures UDA in Nairobi as internal wrangles begin
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved