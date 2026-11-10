Al Qasimi reimagines old classic for children in new book at the Sharjah International book fair

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Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, during the launch of her new book, The Conference of the Birds. [Caroline Chebet,Standard]

A children book depicting the environmental destruction and pressures that has driven down bird populations along the world's migration routes has been launched.

The new book is using a story of vanishing forests and darkening skies to convey a similar warning to young readers.

The book; the Conference of the Birds, was launched at the ongoing 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in the United Arab Emirates, follows a flock that sets out to save its disappearing home.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, launched the book as part of the major activities within the event this year.[Caroline Chebet,Standard]

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, launched the book as part of the major activities within the event this year.

“Set in a world where forests are disappearing and the skies are darkening with pollution, the story explores humanity's responsibility to protect nature and the power of collective action to bring about change,” said Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi during the launch.

The book has just been launched, weeks after a major global assessment sounded the alarm. Birdlife International's State of the World's Birds report found that 45 percent of the world's 1,843 migratory bird species are in decline, and one in nine is threatened with extinction. The report was launched at the Global Flyways Summit, co-hosted by Nature Kenya.

In the story, birds from across the world gather beneath the mysterious Waq Waq tree after a wise hoopoe calls them together. With forests vanishing and smoke clouding the skies, they journey through seven valleys towards Mount Qaf, home of the legendary Simorgh, hoping it can tell them how to save their world. Along the way they face their fears and learn that they cannot succeed alone.

The story’s idea that birds from across the world must come together because no single flock can solve the problem alone reflects the message of conservationists, who say migratory birds can only be protected if countries act together along the routes the birds’ travel.

Written in Arabic and English for readers aged 8 to 12, the book is published by Kalimat Group and illustrated by Iranian artist Noushin Sadeghian. The book reimagines a classic poem by the Persian poet Farid al-Din Attar of Nishapur. Attar wrote the original in the 12th century as a Sufi allegory about a group of birds led by a hoopoe. In the poem, only 30 birds reach their goal.

Sheikha Bodour keeps the original's characters and symbols but shifts the focus from spiritual enlightenment to humanity's responsibility to protect nature and the power of collective action.

The 45th Sharjah International Book Fair is currently taking place under the theme, Made of Stories. The 12-day event brings together millions of books, thousands of publishers, and global literary figures.