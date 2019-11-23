I make Sh1,000 daily from motorbikes

?Amos Chege, 25.

After my primary school education, I began doing odd jobs, and subsisted that way for a couple of years.Over time, I learned a bit about welding and fabrication, through apprenticeship, gaining invaluable skills in this field. A few years ago, I enrolled for a two-month apprenticeship course in motorbike mechanics, and was thereafter employed as a mechanic by a motorcycle spare parts dealer. I left the employment a year back and have been working as a freelance mechanic since until recently when I began operating from a permanent location.

SEE ALSO :How your small branding outfit can stand out

Working in rural areas can be challenging at times. Boda boda operators, for example, can fix minor mechanical issues as a cost saving measure and will only bring a motorbike for repairs if the problem requires an expert. This means that repair jobs are few. On a good day, I make Sh1, 000.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.