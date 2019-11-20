President sends CoB nominee for vetting

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Margaret Nyang’ate Nyakang’o to the position of the Controller of Budgets (CoB).If approved by Parliament, Ms Nyakang’o will replace Agnes Odhiambo, the first holder of the office since the Constitution came to force in 2010. Ms Odhiambo's term expired in August. National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi yesterday told the House the President had forwarded Nyakang’o’s name for vetting. A panel that had been formed to interview candidates for the position, which was chaired by former Brand Kenya chief executive Mary Kimonye, had forwarded three names of the top candidates from where the Head of State picked Nyakang'o.

Others who were in the race were Justus Nyamunga, Judith Akuma, Duncan Otieno, Edith King’ori, Leornard Lari, James Akeyo, Celestine Munda, Muinde Patrick, Karen Njeri, Macklin Ogolla, Elizabeth Mwathi and Abubakar Abdirahman. The National Assembly now has three days to approve or reject the candidate. Among the key proposals Odhiambo made before she left office was that the Kenya Revenue Authority considers collecting levies on behalf of the 47 counties. Thy have consistently missed their revenue targets since they started full operations in 2013.

