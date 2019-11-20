President sends CoB nominee for vetting
SEE ALSO :MPs plot how they will keep their jobsOthers who were in the race were Justus Nyamunga, Judith Akuma, Duncan Otieno, Edith King’ori, Leornard Lari, James Akeyo, Celestine Munda, Muinde Patrick, Karen Njeri, Macklin Ogolla, Elizabeth Mwathi and Abubakar Abdirahman. The National Assembly now has three days to approve or reject the candidate. Among the key proposals Odhiambo made before she left office was that the Kenya Revenue Authority considers collecting levies on behalf of the 47 counties. Thy have consistently missed their revenue targets since they started full operations in 2013.
