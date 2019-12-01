Cost cutting? - No more afternoon tea for Kenya Power staff

Kenya Power has announced to staff members that the firm will no longer be providing afternoon tea from December 1, 2019. “As management continues to implement a raft of measure to manage various costs, addressees are hereby notified that provision of afternoon tea services shall be suspended with effect from December 1, 2019,” read a memo from Kenya Power. The power firm hopes to save some coins by retracting the service in bid to turn around the business.

“Management seeks the support, cooperation and understanding of everyone as we navigate to turn around the business,” said the Company.This comes a few weeks after Kenya Power appointed Bernard Ngugi as the new CEO, taking over from Jared Otieno who was in acting after Dr Ken Tarus was ousted out in July.

Ngugi, an accountant by profession served as head of procurement, General Manager Supply Chain.

