Building of Sh6.9b Naivasha Dry Port begins
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“This is now government land and we have started the process of resettling all the displaced people,” he said. The government’s efforts to resettle the families have been supported by a section of members of the Kitet-Sission community, who disowned protests by some of their kin, who claimed that the resettlement was illegal. The Kedong ranch has provided 4,000 acres where the community is to be settled. According to Mike Roka, the Kitet-Sission community secretary, some politicians from Narok and Kajiado were behind the demonstrations. “All the families displaced by construction of the dry port have agreed to be resettled on land provided by Kedong ranch. Those protesting are outsiders,” Mr Roka said. He emphasised that the community fully backed the ongoing project. Community chairman Dopoi Sarite said his people went to court in 2003 and that is when the management of Kedong agreed to compensate them.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.