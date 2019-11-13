KAA, Colnet refute claims that Paul Manyasi was their employee

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has refuted claims that the stowaway who fell from a Kenyan Airways flight in June, identified as Paul Manyasi , was their worker. In a statement the Authority said they have conducted their own investigations and the said allegations were not true. ‘’Colnet limited Kenya is a cleaning company contracted by Kenya Airports Authority, the name Paul Manyasi does not appear in the JKIA staff register,‘’ said KAA.

Statement by KAA refuting claims that stowaway Paul Manyasi worked at the airport.

This is after revelations by an investigative piece by Sky News that the person who fell from the flight destined for Heathrow, London in June was a Kenyan working for Colnet, a cleaning company contracted at the Airport.KAA said all staff working at the airport require an access pass to get in, indicating that the name of the victim, Paul Manyasi, does not appear in their Pass Bio Metric Register. They added that the stowaway incident is still under investigation and they were ready to receive any information to come to a factual conclusion.

Statement by Colnet refuting claims that stowaway Paul Manyasi worked at their company.

On the other hand, the company contracted to offer cleaning services at the Airport said the story released by Sky News network was not factual.They echoed KAA sentiments insisting that Manyasi was not appearing in any of their records ‘’Colnet is aware of the incident by way of fact that there were investigations carried out on the stowaway incident and the company has provided all employees records and information to the investigative authorities which confirm that there is no employee by the name Paul Manyasi,‘’ said the Company.

The Company said that for its employee’s to work in restricted areas they clearance, ‘’for an employee to work in the restricted areas of the Airport, He/She require special pass which is only issued after vetting by the (KAA) authority ‘’ said Colnet. They said that the news Agency that carried the story should come forward with all the information in regards to the incident and forward it to the Kenyan authorities. The 29-year-old individual alleged to have worked for Colnet company is said to have been receiving a pay of Sh9,000 a month. The family has also come out to refute claims that the stowaway was their relative saying their first born could still be alive and they have no relation with anyone by the name Paul Manyasi. The family has now claimed to Standard Digital that their son was called Cedrick Shivanji and not Paul Manyasi as extensively reported by Sky News on Monday.

“My brother could be alive and they got the names of my parents’ and village wrong … He last posted on Facebook in July yet the man they were reporting about fell from the plane on June 30,” Brian Beti said.

