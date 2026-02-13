World Radio Day: Communications Authority to begin testing of digital radio broadcasting

Audio By Vocalize

The Communications Authority of Kenya. [File, Standard]

The Communications Authority of Kenya is set to begin the trial of digital radio broadcasting.

The Authority, on Friday said the activation of Kenya’s first trial Digital Sound Broadcasting (DSB) network will start in Nairobi, and the trial time will take one year.

In a statement issued as Kenya joined the rest of the world in celebration of the 2026 World Radio Day, the authority said during this period, it will check signal coverage, sound quality, and its affordability.

If it works, digital radio will expand to Mombasa, Kisumu, and other major towns.

The rollout is expected to address growing congestion in the FM band, which will allow for more stations and address signal interference and poor audio quality in certain areas.

According to the Authority, FM radio remains dominant in Kenya, reaching an estimated 98 per cent of households and supporting around 300 licensed stations.

However, in major urban areas, the FM frequency band (87.5 to 108.0 MHz) is effectively full.

“The move toward digital transmission reflects a strategic response to these pressures, positioning Kenya to modernise its broadcasting infrastructure while safeguarding universal access,” read part of the statement.

In 2023, the CA established a regulatory framework for Digital Sound Broadcasting, focusing on Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB+) in VHF Band III (174–230 MHz) and Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) in the HF band (30 MHz).

The move is expected to change the radio industry game, as it takes away the headache in the management and transmissions and reduces costs due to the sharing of transmitter.

What is DSB?

Digital Sound Broadcasting (DSB) is the radio equivalent of digital TV migration.

Instead of transmitting one station per frequency, the digital systems will allow multiple radio stations to be bundled into a single frequency block.

Last year, the Authority authorised two companies to deploy trial networks. In January 2026, Mast Rental Services became the first to activate a DAB+ trial network in Nairobi. The network is said to be carrying 14 radio programs within the city.

Additionally, the Authority has assured that FM radio isn’t going anywhere, at least for now, as it will run alongside DSB.