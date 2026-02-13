Ruto, First lady Rachel in Addis for AU Assembly

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto arrive in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly. [PCS]

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia ahead of the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly.

In his visit, Ruto is expected to present a progress report on strengthening the Union's effectiveness, credibility, and financial sustainability.

Additionally, along with other African leaders, Ruto is expected to set priorities for the Continent amid global uncertainty and economic shifts.

In a statement by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the President will also chair the inaugural African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Committee meeting, a move aimed at deepening regional integration and trade.

The president will also chair the Committee of the African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) and table its report, rubberstamping Africa's common position on climate action.

According to the statement, the Summit will provide an opportunity for bilateral talks that are key to matters of health, investment, trade, among others .

"President Ruto will hold bilateral engagements to advance partnerships in trade, investment, health, and security, and mobilise support for Kenya's national transformation agenda,” read part of the statement.

Ruto’s departure comes days after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also left for Addis.

According to Mudavadi, who jetted out of the country on Tuesday, this year’s theme is Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.

"I consider this very timely and much forward-looking. Remember, this second Climate Summit builds on the first African Climate Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2023," said Mudavadi.

He noted that the theme builds on outcomes from the second African Climate Summit held in September 2025 in Addis Ababa.

On arrival, Ruto and Rachel were received by Ethiopia's State Minister of Industry Tarekegn Bululta.