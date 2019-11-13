Martin Oduor Otieno appointed EABL Board Chairman

Martin Oduor Otieno

East Africa Breweries Board has appointed Martin Oduor Otieno as the chairman of the group effective January 1 next year.Oduor is currently the chairman of Kenya Breweries Limited and UDV both subsidiaries of East Africa Breweries Group. He holds an honorary doctor of business leadership degree from KCA University, executive MBA from ESAMI/Maastrich and Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi. He has worked more recently with Deloitte East Africa as a partner and with KCB Group as Chief Executive Officer besides serving also as permanent secretary, Treasury. He moved into leadership consulting and coaching after serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) for nearly six years, and was also the CEO of KCB Uganda Limited, KCB (Tanzania) Limited, KCB Sudan Limited and KCB Rwanda SA. Before joining KCB, Otieno worked for Barclays Bank for more than four years, where his roles included Head of Reporting and Compliance for the bank’s Africa Regional office in Johannesburg. The Kenyan government honored him as a Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear, in recognition of his work on national development.

