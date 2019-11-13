Get to the meat in butchery business
His initial years in business, like most businesses was faced with many challenges that threatened closure of the business. At first, it was employees stealing from the business hence no profits leave alone meet its expenses. To ensure that his growth trajectory is still on the rise, I linked Ben to Annhazel Njoki the proprietor of Texfarm butchery based in Greenhouse Ngong Road for some advice on the butchery business from her ten years' experience in business. Here are some of her pointers. Understand the client's religious and cultural beliefs
Texfarm butchery is Halal certified to cater for its growing Muslim clientele. It is also with the client in mind that Texfarm also does not stock pork. It is vital that a business is able to cater to its wide range of clientele so that it may not lose its market share to competitors
Track your value chain The butchery business calls for the entrepreneur to fully be wary of its value chain from production to client consumption so as to ensure that quality is upheld through the value chain. It is with this in mind that Njoki advices that as the entrepreneur in the butchery business to have one slaughter house in which you can track the meat movement after slaughter. Train and empower your team A business is as good as the employees within. It is therefore vital that the entrepreneur trains and empowers their team in order to ensure that they not only employees in the business but they also embrace ownership.
