Africa must quadruple power investment to supply electricity for all, IEA says
Its cities are forecast to expand by 580 million people, a historically unprecedented pace of urbanisation. While that growth will lead to economic expansion, it will pile pressure on power sectors that have already failed to keep up with demand. Nearly half of Africans - around 600 million people - do not have access to electricity. Last year, Africa accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the global population lacking power, a proportion that has almost doubled since 2000. Some 80 per cent of firms in sub-Saharan Africa suffered frequent power disruptions in 2018, leading to financial losses that curbed economic growth. The IEA recommended changing how power is distributed, with mini-grids and stand-alone systems like household solar playing a larger role in complementing traditional grids. According to IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, with the right government policies and energy strategies, Africa has an opportunity to pursue a less carbon-intensive development path than other regions. "To achieve this, it has to take advantage of the huge potential that solar, wind, hydropower, natural gas and energy efficiency offer," he said. Despite possessing the world's greatest solar potential, Africa boasts just five gigawatts of solar photovoltaics (PV), or less than one per cent of the global installed capacity, the report stated.
