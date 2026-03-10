You can smell 'Election 2027' in State House's growing appetite for money

President William Ruto during a meeting with teachers at State House, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

“What is the use of government?” somebody asked on X. This painful question followed the unfortunate fatalities from last week’s flooding, especially in Nairobi.

As far as one can tell, we just experienced heavy rains and floods, and the pain and damage therefrom, in almost half of our counties; less than a fortnight after millions faced starvation occasioned by drought in, again, almost half of our counties. You simply cannot make this stuff up. Woe forbid the mega-tragedy we would face if hit by, say, an earthquake.