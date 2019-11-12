For every boom there is a bust, including in Kenya’s population
Average household has declined to 3.9 in 2019 from 4.2 in 2009," said the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) last week. Though the reduction in population numbers doesn't sound good for politicians, it is a plus for State planners. Use of digital tools to collect, store and transmit data also enabled the statistics bureau to publish the results fast, less than three months after the exercise was undertaken. The 2019 census has been used to correct the mistakesdone in the 2009 census that resulted in the nullification of the results, with the Government citing irregularities. Mandera was among the counties most affected by the irregularities a decade ago, according to KNBS, and this time, its population declined 15 per cent to 867 000 this year, from 1.02 million in 2009. The county was in 2009 affected by claims that the population data then had been inflated by as much as 40 per cent. Data on riches A look at the census data also shows a correlation between the number of people in a county and how rich they are. Nairobi, Mombasa and Kiambu counties emerged among the top five richest counties in the country in a report published earlier this year by KNBS. The same counties are in the list of the five most populous, going by the number of people per square kilometre in the counties. However, on the flipside, the sparsely populated counties have marginal contribution to the economy. But this could change in the future considering that counties with low population density have on average larger households compared to the populous counties. Families in Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir and Garissa counties, for instance, have over 5.8 people compared to the national average of 3.9 people per household. KNBS last week said it has embarked on crunching the data and would next year issue more reports on the population. The reviewed data is expected to help the Government in planning. Businesses too are expected to make use of the data to make informed investment decisions. "The main objective of the 2019 Kenya Population and Household Census (KPHC) was to collect information on the size, composition, distribution and socio-economic characteristics of the population," explained KNBS. "This information will be used in planning, budgeting and programming for important services; future policy formulation, resource allocation; creation of administrative and political units; monitoring and evaluation of programmes and projects; research." The information, reckons the agency, will also be used for development of a master household sampling frame, development of geo-spatial database, benchmark for agricultural census or surveys as well as business, industry and labour and formulation of housing policy and programmes. "The first known population census in Kenya was conducted in 1897 and was basically a headcount…. a complete census that enumerated 8.6 million persons was conducted in 1962 and was used to set up political and administrative structures. "The first post-independence census was undertaken in 1969 and enumerated 10.9 million persons," KNBS noted when releasing the latest census data.
