Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong (pictured) has rejected the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2019 after MCAs reduced allocations to the Executive. In a letter to the Speaker of the county assembly Bernard Wamalwa, Mr Ojaamong said the Sh189,963,932 that MCAs slashed from the Executive's total allocation must be returned before he assents to the bill. According to Ojaamong, departments such as Finance, Information Communication and Technology, Public Service Management and Lands cannot operate fully without the money.

He said MCAs acted in total disregard of section 131 (2) of the Public Finance Management Act 2012. The governor said the county needs to settle Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) tax penalties, and it cannot do so on a constrained budget. ”Allocation towards settlement of KRA penalties should be reinstated to Sh115,406,095. The staff medical insurance cover will gobble Sh74,000,000. All these are considerations that MCAs must keep in mind,” wrote Ojaamong.

