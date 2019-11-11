Governor Ojaamong now rejects budget bill
SEE ALSO :Busia County to begin verifying pending billsHe said MCAs acted in total disregard of section 131 (2) of the Public Finance Management Act 2012. The governor said the county needs to settle Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) tax penalties, and it cannot do so on a constrained budget. ”Allocation towards settlement of KRA penalties should be reinstated to Sh115,406,095. The staff medical insurance cover will gobble Sh74,000,000. All these are considerations that MCAs must keep in mind,” wrote Ojaamong.
