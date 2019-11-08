10 Kenyan varsity students to attend mobile tech training in China

Kena Ambassador to China Sarah Serem hosting the Huawei Kenya Seeds for the future in Beijing. [Courtesy]

Ten university students from Kenya have been selected to attend a two weeks Huawei training session in China.The ten are the sixth bunch of students to attend the annual Seeds for the Future training that will take place from October 28 to November 8, 2019. The students are currently in their 3rd, 4th and 5th year of study from universities of Machakos, Multi-Media, South Eastern Kenya, Maseno, Chuka, Dedan Kimathi and Technical University. “The selection criterion was rigorous ensuring that only the best-performing interns were picked,” read the press statement. In their China stay, the students will learn mandarin and undergo the Chinese culture training at Beijing Language and Culture University (BCLU). Some of their learning sessions will take place at the Huawei University on 4G, 5G, AI and Cloud computing in the second week and when they will visit the state of the art Huawei labs in Shenzhen. “In addition to the training, the students will get to have an extensive city tour visiting the Great Wall of China, The Summer Palace, Forbidden City among other places thus giving them an authentic experience of the Chinese history and culture.”

Irvine Lumumba, a Multimedia University student and a Huawei Campus Ambassador expressed his delight in getting a chance to learn firsthand on some of the cutting edge technology. The partnership between Huawei and Safaricom has seen one of the Blaze beneficiary Peter Mwangi nominated to take part in the internship program and will join the rest in training. Mwangi is also a student at the Technical University of Kenya. “The students will be awarded certificates at the end of the training at a graduation ceremony that will be held alongside their counterparts from Singapore and Nigeria.” The program which aims at strengthening skills, abilities and knowledge transfer through upskilling top engineering students from various universities was established in 2014 after Huawei signed an agreement with the ICT Authority. Since its inception, 125 students have benefitted from the program and 47 have travelled to China for training.

