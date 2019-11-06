The link between lack of money and mental health

The lack of money is regarded as one of the significant causes of mental health disorders.A recent research found that individuals with depression and anxiety were three times more likely to be in debt.Amy Morin, author of 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do, notes that poorer mental health can take a toll on your financial situation because of a variety of reasons. First, it makes your life feel out of control. This, she says, can make you lose hope about a bright future and at the same time hamper your saving plans. Second, Amy says depression may make you buy things you don’t need for temporary relief.“Buying something right now, whether it’s a new pair of shoes or a car you can’t afford will give you monetary pleasure. But there’s a good chance it can create more financial distress in the long term.”

Third, Amy says it decreases your energy levels because a decline in mental health often comes with poorer quality sleep, increased feelings of fatigue and more trouble doing a task.Fourth, it makes you avoid what you perceive to be difficult, such as planning. NB: Amy says you can improve your mental health, by taking care of your body with adequate sleep, exercise and nutrition, sociliasing with supportive people and engaging in leisure activities.

