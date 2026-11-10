New online safety Bill sets Sh500m fines for digital platform offenders

Proposed online safety laws could see digital platforms fined up to Sh500 million for failing to curb harmful content. [iStockphoto]

Providers of regulated online services risk paying a fine of Sh500 million or 10 per cent of their annual global turnover for failing to comply with proposed online safety laws.

A new bill before Parliament, the Online Safety Bill 2026 sponsored by Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje, has proposed stiff penalties as part of establishing a legal framework for online safety to protect children.