The money in the bag business
Her growth has been primarily driven by social media, as she does not have a physical store but only a workshop where she makes the bags. I linked her up to Mark Stephenson, the managing director of Sandstorm that has been in the bag business for close to two decades. Sandstorm boasts of six stores across Nairobi and has employed over seventy employees. Here are some of the business nuggets he shared with regards to the bag business:
Ensure your customers understand your business value Sandstorm bags are made of pure leather, therefore, quite pricy for the average Kenyan.
So it was vital for Sandstorm to have their clients understand the value of the product being offered in order to match the price with the value being offered. Have your business focused on a specific niche In order to be successful in business, the business should offer value to a particular niche of clients who are willing to spend to acquire that value. It is, therefore, vital that the business offering be structured to meet the need of a niche in order to derive the most value, in turn giving the business better margins. Eliminate middle men in the value chain
A business should strive to serve the client directly as opposed to going through middlemen. This not only enables the business have price control but also have direct interaction with clients, who are able to give direct feedback on the product.
