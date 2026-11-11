Revealed: How plan of Eastleigh collapsed building was altered

A private physical planner of the Eastleigh collapsed building on Tuesday revealed how City Hall secretly approved a change to the initial plan of the building, which may have led to its collapse.
The 18-storey building came tumbling down October 23, 2026, while under construction, but some floors on the ground had been occupied contrary to safety standards.
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