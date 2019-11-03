Kenya gears up for electric vehicles

Kenyans in the transport industry are gearing up for opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) sub-sector with a policy review and opportunity mapping meetup after the Treasury halved taxes on imports. The Nairobi EV Summit 2019 brings together business leaders and key players working on electric vehicles, renewable energy and charging infrastructure, to explore how to advance full e-mobility. Among the stakeholders expected in the event are Kenya Power, City Hall, KenGen and Ketraco, investors and regulators. The event to be held on November 8, 2019 at the University of Nairobi is sponsored by Tech Magazine with the help of City Hall and Kenya Power.

"The summit is a high-level business forum based on the dual themes of business engagement and thought leadership from the most senior, influential and informed people in the sector,” event sponsors Tech Magazine said. There will also be a number of exhibitions showcasing the latest in electric vehicle technology. The most connected people in the EV space will be invited to attend. The summit will bring EV business leaders together for the first time in Kenya. The event will also help explore available opportunities for investors and job creation. The opportunities include electrical vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable energy, repairs, battery manufacture, dealerships and assembly.

Some of the players in the EV market in Kenya are Nopia ride, an EV car sharing firm, and Drive Electric, an electric vehicle consulting firm. The government in the June budget cut tariffs on electric vehicles carrying more than 10 persons from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.

