Karatina: How county bosses killed robust market
SEE ALSO :Sh475m flushed in filthy marketInitially, there was zoning of products and every trader was to sell their merchandise in designated sections. Fredrick Mugo, who served in the committee that governed the mixed fruits section, said the committees were stripped of power after the county government took over management of the market. Trading sites
The county commissioner denied claims of poor sanitation, saying the market was clean. But traders insisted the waste was cleaned up before his visit. "Our inspection shows that the problem is not as much as they want to put it. The floors have not been soiled, the problem is management," said Mr Kipkemei. Lack of business led to closure of toilets, and it is only the ground floor that has an open lavatory. However, some traders have opedt to use toilets outside the market. "There was garbage at the market and it was only cleared because of the commissioner's visit," said Dan Wambugu, a potato trader. Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga recently visited the market after traders' outcry but nothing was done. Traders also complained that the basement that was meant for parking has been let out. Escape routes The basement has two exits but traders have flooded the walkways with farm produce. And in the event of danger, many could be hurt due to lack of proper escape routes. Traders operating in the basement now want to be moved to the parking area in the open space and allow the basement to serve its initial purpose. Going forward, Kipkemei said his office would meet with county government officials to enforce zoning rules so that traders stick to the produce they were assigned during allocations.
