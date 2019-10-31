Karatina: How county bosses killed robust market

Karatina market as seen on October 30, 2019. [Kibata Kihu/Standard]

County government officials have been blamed for the disorderliness at Karatina market that was officially opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta in November 2018.Smooth running of the market went on for only three months before things turned south due to county officials interference in the committees that guided operations. On Tuesday, Nyeri County Commissioner David Kipkemei led the county’s development implementation committee on a tour of the market after media highlighted the plight of traders. Traders, who occupied the market after it was officially opened, complained about poor management, noting that some people were defying the trading rules that were set for smooth operations.

Initially, there was zoning of products and every trader was to sell their merchandise in designated sections. Fredrick Mugo, who served in the committee that governed the mixed fruits section, said the committees were stripped of power after the county government took over management of the market.

“The committees used to govern traders in the former trading sites and business was good when we used to oversee businesses ourselves. We had rules that guided trading at the market,” said Mr Mugo. The county commissioner denied claims of poor sanitation, saying the market was clean. But traders insisted the waste was cleaned up before his visit. “Our inspection shows that the problem is not as much as they want to put it. The floors have not been soiled, the problem is management,” said Mr Kipkemei. Lack of business led to closure of toilets, and it is only the ground floor that has an open lavatory. However, some traders have opedt to use toilets outside the market. “There was garbage at the market and it was only cleared because of the commissioner’s visit,” said Dan Wambugu, a potato trader. Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga recently visited the market after traders’ outcry but nothing was done. Traders also complained that the basement that was meant for parking has been let out.The basement has two exits but traders have flooded the walkways with farm produce. And in the event of danger, many could be hurt due to lack of proper escape routes. Traders operating in the basement now want to be moved to the parking area in the open space and allow the basement to serve its initial purpose. Going forward, Kipkemei said his office would meet with county government officials to enforce zoning rules so that traders stick to the produce they were assigned during allocations.

