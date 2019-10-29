County sacks 20 workers

The county government has sacked 20 employees over allegations of breach of ethics and gross misconduct.The move comes weeks after the county conducted a staff audit that was aimed at getting rid of 'ghost workers' from the payroll. Governor Ndiritu Muriithi yesterday said some of the sacked workers were under investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). “We have concluded the staff audit exercise and about 20 officers have been removed. Some of these officers have been removed due to ethic issues and their names have been forwarded to the DCI for possible prosecution. “The DCI has agreed to proceed with prosecution of these officers,” said the county boss in Nyahururu town. The civil servants audit kicked off on Monday with the Trade department which had the lowest number of employees presenting their bio-metric data. Muriithi noted that the exercise was also meant to place members of staff in their rightful job positions.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

"As a county, we had noted that some staff were employed as clerks, but later advanced their education and are now working as accountants and this is what we wanted to streamline," he said. The 35 employees presented their professional documents at the Nanyuki Social Hall. The county boss noted that all the 32 tribes living in the county had been incorporated in the county government workforce.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.