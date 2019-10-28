30 houses on power wayleave flattened in Nakuru
SEE ALSO :Girl dies in Nakuru house fire, two minors rescuedBefore the ongoing voluntary demolition, locals had been issued with an eviction notice on October 4 that expired on October 11. Marking beacons Kenya Power and KPC have been marking beacons along the affected stretch after the expiry of the notice. About 4km had been covered.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“Among Kenya Power’s five control centres countrywide, Nakuru’s is the most affected by encroachment,” Chumba said. According to the official, the high-voltage cables have strong magnetic fields around them, posing health risks to residents. She added that those affected by the demolition would not be compensated.
SEE ALSO :State investigates Sh4 billion land grabbing claimsAccording to the Energy Regulation Act, 2019, Kenya Power is empowered to charge people encroaching on its wayleaves. William Kendagor, KPC's regional officer in charge of security, said though several sensitisation campaigns have been done in the area, most residents have remained ignorant. “Fuel transported by the pipeline is dangerous. This is why we cannot allow locals to trade along the wayleave,” he said.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.