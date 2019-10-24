Tech guru bags top German award
SEE ALSO :Kenyan feted by German chancellorThe 42-year-old is co-founder of Ushahidi, an open source platform that has revolutionised flow of information worldwide. Through the platform, witnesses upload events and incidents for them to be located chronologically and geographically on a map. The real-time maps are now used in over 160 countries in times of crisis and natural disaster or for election monitoring, to mention a few. The global demand for her innovations has gone on to show that digital products made in Africa can conquer the world market, the event’s organisers said.
Technology to support development for all & engagement of civil society: Thank you ???? Juliana Rotich @afromusing from #Kenya for your innovative ideas & engagement for connectivity! Congratulations for receiving the #dap2019 Award by @_DASonline from Chancellor Merkel! ???????? pic.twitter.com/fq5E0Fhzsy— Robert Dölger (@GERonAfrica) October 23, 2019
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Rotich is the co-founder of the technology company BRCK, the largest public wi-fi provider in sub-Saharan Africa since February 2019. BRCK designed a battery-powered, multi-connection device that provides internet access through various channels without electricity for up to eight hours, ensuring that regions with low infrastructure or crisis areas ahve access to the digital world. Today, BRCK is used in 150 countries around the world.
