President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated new members of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).Uhuru nominated the Reverend Samuel Kobia to chair NCIC. He nominated former Rangwe MP Philip Okundi, former Vihiga Woman Representative Dorcas Kedogo, Samuel Kona, Peris Wambui Nyutu, Abdulaziz Ali Farrah, former Nairobi Finance CEC Danvas Makori and Fatuma Tanyara to sit in the commission. If approved by the National Assembly, they will replace the Francis ole Kaparo-led team, whose tenure ended in August last year. Kobia, 72, beat prominent persons, including former Speaker of the National Assembly Kenneth Marende, former Kenyan envoy to Nigeria Francis Sigei and former Nominated MP Amina Abdallah to head the agency.The commission was established under the National Cohesion and Integration Act (Act No.12 of 2008) to promote peace, cohesion and sustainable development.

The process of replacing the chairman and commissioners of the NCIC was delayed following a court case. The Public Service Commission carried out fresh recruitment after the High Court in January ruled in favour of a case by activist Okiya Omtatah, who had filed a petition to stop Parliament from hiring NCIC commissioners. Justice Wilfrida Okwany ruled that the role of Parliament should be limited to vetting candidates who have been cleared for appointment by the Executive. Parliament had shortlisted 54 candidates to fill the eight vacant positions at the NCIC and set interviews for between November 12 and 14, 2018 before the court suspended it.

