Erick Wokabi, the business development manager at Maridady Motors Limited takes a drive in one of the cabs during the launch in Ruka on Saturday October 5, 2019.

Nairobi-based Maridady Motors, which deals in sale of vehicles, has launched an online taxi hailing platform, Peppea.The new service joins a market already controlled by players such as Uber, Little Cab and Bolt. The hailing cab business in Kenya, which has been dominated by multinationals, faces several challenges such as driver and partner complaints of not being paid well and confusion over fares. “We have been researching on the solution for the last one year. What Kenyans need is a reliable transport system safer and more economical than what is already in the market,” said Erick Wokabi, the business development manager at Maridady Motors. He said Peppea will take seven per cent commission from drivers operating under the platform. For instance if the driver makes Sh1,000, the app will earn Sh75 when some of the competitors are earning Sh200 commission from the same amount. “This ensures that in every Sh1,000, the driver earns Sh100 more than what is already in the market, and our client pays Sh25 less,” said Mr Wokabi.

The platform offers clients various modes of payment including M-Pesa, credit and debit card and online through the Peppea wallet. “You pay through a QR Code for that user convenience,” said Maridady Director Eric Ngigi. Its rollout is being done in five phases with the first one launched on Saturday in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

