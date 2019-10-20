150 in Kenya learn from Water Fund

The Water Fund yesterday received a delegation of 150 from across the continent on a benchmarking mission.The group, drawn from 13 countries, is in Kenya to learn from the success of the Trust. Water Fund won the 2019 United Nations Public Service Awards for its programme, Up-scaling Basic Sanitation for the Urban Poor (UBSUP) recently. The programme has benefited more than 300,000 underserved Kenyans in urban areas. Kenya represented Africa in the Awards ceremony. Of 523 nominations received from 72 countries, only 11 institutions won the 2019 UNPSA Awards, with Water Fund being the only one from an African country. The award is organised by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

Speaking during the event, Ismail Shaiye, CEO Water Sector Trust Fund said they were determined to improve the lives of people in the small urban areas through the project. “We want to use our victory to even better our service to the country,” said Shaiye. Shaiye said the United Nations Public Service Awards rewards creative achievements and contributions of public service institutions. The winning initiative was supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and German Development Bank for $16.9 million.

Ludeki Chweya, Director General and Head of Kenya School of Government lauded the Water Trust for its service to ensure more towns are served.

