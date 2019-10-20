150 in Kenya learn from Water Fund
SEE ALSO :Team’s bid to restore forests in two countiesSpeaking during the event, Ismail Shaiye, CEO Water Sector Trust Fund said they were determined to improve the lives of people in the small urban areas through the project. “We want to use our victory to even better our service to the country,” said Shaiye. Shaiye said the United Nations Public Service Awards rewards creative achievements and contributions of public service institutions. The winning initiative was supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and German Development Bank for $16.9 million.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Ludeki Chweya, Director General and Head of Kenya School of Government lauded the Water Trust for its service to ensure more towns are served.
