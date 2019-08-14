Man denies stealing nuts worth Sh1.2 million

Boiler attendant James Muriuki Gerald at the magistrate courts in Meru

A boiler attendant at a troubled Meru macadamia processing factory has denied stealing nuts worth almost Sh1.2 million.James Muriuki Gerald appeared before Resident Magistrate Maureen Odhiambo and denied stealing the nuts on diverse dates between May 2019 and July 24, 2019 at the factory premises in the Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) godowns, Meru town. The boiler attendant who was unrepresented by a lawyer is alleged to have stolen nuts worth an accumulated Sh1,199,205 at the Meru Equatorial Nuts Company Limited. The prosecution led by state counsel Adams Chelule did not oppose the release on bail and the magistrate set a Sh350,000 bond or a Sh200,000 cash bail.

"We are following the set limits, it’s not a market where you can haggle," Ms Odhiambo told the accused when he asked for the relaxation of the bond terms. Nine witnesses who include workers at the firm and the investigating officer are listed as state witnesses in the case, which will be heard from September 29, 2019 and mentioned on August 22, 2019 according to the dates given by the court.

