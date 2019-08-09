Firm imparts Kwale youth with entrepreneurial skills

Mangale Munga Minister for Education Kwale County (left) and the Ramadhan Bungale (right) County Executive Committee Member in charge of Youth and Talent Management hand over Coca Cola cooler box to Abdul Hafidh (second left) and Lucy Davids (second right) during the launch of Kuza Kazi job creation initiative at Lunga Lunga in Kwale County [Photo, Correspondent].

The Coca-Cola Central, East and West Africa (CEWA) Limited together with its partners have launched a job-creation initiative called Kuza Kazi in Kwale County where the youth are also trained on entrepreneurship aimed at tackling the challenge of high unemployment.A total of 135 beneficiaries of the Kuza Kazi initiative received a full starter kit consisting of an ice box, a parasol, products (soft drinks, water or juices) and branding materials, which were costed as an initial investment into their business. “All these beneficiaries will operate under our direct supervision and thereafter be integrated into the Coca-Cola retail network as well as fulfil vendors’ product orders, offer training and sales support,” said Emily Waita, Director Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola, East and Central Africa Franchise. According to a World Bank report, nearly four in every 10 able Kenyans of working age have no jobs compared to the global average of six people in every 100. The Kuza Kazi initiative therefore offers a direct solution to unemployment by economically empowering the youth through Coca-Cola system vast network of bottlers and distributors.

“As the Coca-Cola system, we are excited for Kuza Kazi to launch in Kwale County. This project is important for our economy, both at county level and nationally, because it ensures that those who are unemployed can earn a decent living,” she said. The Kuza Kazi initiative goes hand-in-hand with Vision 2030 as well as the governments “Big Four” agenda which concentrates on food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and affordable healthcare for everyone. Kwale has a labour force of about 352,350 with wage employment still very low within the county, contributing to just 8.6 percent of the average household income. The contribution of self-employment to household income is at 1.9 percent and 6.2 percent for rural and urban areas respectively. A big number of this group is engaged in the Jua kali sector and other Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The agriculture sector, mainly subsistence farming contributes 80.6 percent to the household income employing about 62,681 people in the County. Around 30 percent of the total labour force aged between 15 years and 64 years is either unemployed or underemployed. This constitutes 105,774 people with the youth being the most adversely affected.

The overall poverty headcount rate for individuals in the County stands at 47.4 percent compared 36.1 percent at the national level implying that almost half the population live in overall poverty. On her part, Joyce Wafula Ogesi, the Chief of Party, USAID/KYES Programme said that USAID/KYES focuses on the responsibility to lay a foundation for long-term economic growth through trade, agriculture, and infrastructure programs. “We always enter into partner with local organizations to support community-led, owned, and managed development. Our approach focuses to empower communities to improve the lives of vulnerable populations,” she said. USAID will continue to support economic projects and growth by encouraging trade as well as supporting small and medium-sized enterprises to improve entrepreneurial skills, she added. The Coca-Cola system has been involved in the “5by20” global initiative focusing on empowering women and youth. In Kenya, more than 350,000 women and youth have benefitted from this initiative since 2011.

