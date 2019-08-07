From gloom to bloom: a tale of Haller Park and Bamburi Forest Trails

Sponsored Content

Open Quarry Sites Transform to Sanctuaries for Endangered Flora and Fauna [Photo, Courtesy]

Giraffes at Haller Park [Photo, Courtesy]

Excavation sites left on the ground after mineral extraction are not only a health hazard but an eyesore to the environment.It is due to this that rehabilitation of two major ecotourism sites at the Coast were initiated. Situated on the outskirts of Mombasa City is the expansive Haller Park and the Bamburi Forest trails measuring over 300 hectares, which were once limestone quarry mining fields. Rehabilitation of Haller Park started in 1971 while that of Bamburi Forest Trails commenced in 1986. Today, these two sites have been completely transformed and offer refuge to some rare and endangered species that roam the protected area freely, adding to the beauty of this once heavily mined quarry. Standard group set out to explore this magnificent reclaimed nature park , with our guide for the day being Ms Linda Sogot, Environmental Education and Information Officer at the Haller Park and Bamburi Forest Trails. Our guide informs us of the diverse flora and fauna that we will encounter in the rehabilitated forest. We set out early in the morning, to see for ourselves this phenomenal transformation from a derelict minefield to the now luscious green conservation site. At the Game Sanctuary we are enthralled by a host of wildlife that include hippos, buffaloes and various ungulates including the Oryx, eland and suni antelopes that were grazing freely on the once bare land. There is also the Reptile Park where snakes of different sizes and types housed in glass cages. Next we head to the Fish Farm that has huge ponds full of catfish and tilapia. From there, we move to the Palm Gardens with various tree species which provide a natural shade from Mombasa’s hot and humid weather. Another of the must-visit locations are the crocodile pens where giant crocodiles swim majestically and at times come out to bask at the island of the ponds. There is also the butterfly breeding and conservation centre and a giraffe viewing platform; offering a variety of attractions to educate and entertain visitors of all kinds.One can feed the giraffe at a very close range, as it stretches itself to lick special pellets handed out by guides to feed the giraffes, or just take a selfie at close range. Linda who has been patiently explaining every detail during our excursion reminds us that Haller Park is the primed home to the awesome giant Aldabra tortoises, waterbucks and monkeys which can be seen roaming around the park; birds of all kinds – weaver birds, kingfisher, storks, herons, egrets, owls, eagles, kites, cranes, ibis, sandpipers the list is endless. After more than three hours of mingling with nature, we were done with what Haller Park has to offer and hopped onto a van for a ride to our next centre of attraction: the Bamburi Forest Trails. The site offers beautiful grounds – Great Lakes, Botanical Garden, Palm Garden, Island, Sunset terraces, all ideal for outdoor sports (cycling, jogging, leisure walk etc.), team building activities, product launches, theme nights, weddings, birthday parties, company parties and retreats, family outings and picnics, camping, concerts and various social events. The grounds can host from up to 4,500 participants. “We have hosted some major outdoor events in the region including gigs by Radio Maisha, Safaricom concerts and Oriflame. Also, last year’s World Skal Congress Gala was held here,” Linda explained. The Forest Trails has four nature trails for cycling, jogging, walking and general fitness. There are mountain bikes for hire within the Forest Trails or one can bring their own. We set out on a short bike trip and encountered wildlife roaming the range land like Sunis and duiker antelopes, a herd of eland and some oryx.

