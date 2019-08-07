Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia briefs Raila on youth day preparations

Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia on Wednesday briefed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on the upcoming International Youth Day.On his Facebook page, Raila Odinga updated his followers of the meeting without divulging many details. Some of Raila’s Facebook followers wondered from their comments on how a cabinet secretary would brief an opposition leader when the president is away. President Uhuru is currently in Jamaica on a State visit. However, his spokesperson Denis Onyango responding to the curiosity generated by the visit said the meeting with Cabinet Secretary and her Principal Secretary was necessary since Raila Odinga will be a key speaker at the unveiling of national youth week on Friday.

“Those are President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet secretaries but since he has not complained that they met Raila, I see nothing to worry about,” he said adding that the former prime minister will be a keynote speaker in the youth event that will run for a week. “I Hosted Public Service, Youth, and Gender Affairs CS Prof Margaret Kobia who briefed me on the preparations being undertaken for the upcoming International Youth Day,” Raila wrote.Information from the United Nations website says that the theme of this year’s international youth day transforming education highlights efforts to make education more relevant, equitable and inclusive for all youth, including efforts by youth themselves. It will examine how Governments, young people and youth-led and youth-focused organisations, as well as other stakeholders, are transforming education and how these efforts are contributing to the achievement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

