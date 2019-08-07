Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia briefs Raila on youth day preparations
SEE ALSO :We want a leader who makes Kenya ambitious“Those are President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet secretaries but since he has not complained that they met Raila, I see nothing to worry about,” he said adding that the former prime minister will be a keynote speaker in the youth event that will run for a week. “I Hosted Public Service, Youth, and Gender Affairs CS Prof Margaret Kobia who briefed me on the preparations being undertaken for the upcoming International Youth Day,” Raila wrote. Information from the United Nations website says that the theme of this year’s international youth day transforming education highlights efforts to make education more relevant, equitable and inclusive for all youth, including efforts by youth themselves. It will examine how Governments, young people and youth-led and youth-focused organisations, as well as other stakeholders, are transforming education and how these efforts are contributing to the achievement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.