President Uhuru chief guest at Jamaica Agricultural Show (PHOTOS)

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Jamaica Agricultural show (PHOTO: PSCU)

President Uhuru Kenyatta and host, Jamaican PM Andrew Holness (PHOTO: PSCU)

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Tuesday chief guest at the 67th Jamaica Agricultural Show at Denbigh.The president who toured the show ground was impressed by, among others, the variety of high grade cattle breeds developed by Jamaican scientists. The tropical cattle breeds include the Jamaican Hope, Jamaican Brahman, Jamaican Red and Jamaican Black. The cattle have the hardiness of the Zebu cattle and superior beef characteristics of the Aberdeen Angus. President and PM Holness said that as part of the growing cooperation between the two developing countries, Kenya and Jamaica will work closely in exchange of expertise and technical knowhow in agriculture.

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the shrine of Jamaican National Hero Marcus Mosiah Garvey (PHOTO: PSCU)

Earlier, the president paid a floral tribute at the shrine of Jamaican National Hero The Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey whose teachings of African unity had a strong impact on Kenya’s push for independence from the British rule in the 1960's.

